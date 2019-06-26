MUSKEGON, Mich. - The Muskegon Lumberjacks on Wednesday were named the United States Hockey League's (USHL) organization of the year.

This is the first time in franchise history the Lumberjacks have won the award, and the team had arguably their best season since joining the USHL nine years ago.

“The league is thrilled to announce the Muskegon Lumberjacks as the Organization of the Year,” said USHL Commissioner Tom Garrity. “The commitment by owners Dan Israel and Bob Kaiser, combined with fantastic leadership from Mike McCall and his staff earned this award, and it is well deserved.”

According to the team, almost 90,000 fans watched the Lumberjacks at L.C. Walker Arena. Muskegon finished fifth out of 17 teams in the USHL in attendance which is the first time the team has been in the top 10 in history.

The Lumberjacks also set records for wins and points and were given the No. 1 seed for the Eastern Conference. The team also won their first eight games of the season, the longest winning streak in franchise history.

“This award speaks for itself. When we are acknowledged by the entire league, and there are so many deserving teams, it is quite an honor. When your peers recognize you, it says a lot, we are looking forward to next season which we believe will be another outstanding one for the organization,” said team president Mike McCall.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.