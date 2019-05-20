MUSKEGON, Mich. - The Muskegon Lumberjacks announced today a partnership with the Jr. Jacks youth hockey organization.

The partnership will ensure that the Jacks and youth hockey in Muskegon will be stronger than ever.

"Our commitment to the Jr. Jacks is one that will guarantee this community will have stronger coaching, better organization and communication, and a drive to propel Muskegon youth hockey to be one of the best in the state," said Dan Israel, co-owner of the Muskegon Lumberjacks.

The partnership will create a strong connection between the Lumberjacks players and coaches, a "big brother" program between the Jr. Jacks and Lumberjacks players, several in-season events and Lumberjacks game tickets for the Jr. Jacks players.

The City of Muskegon and the Lumberjacks are also collaborating to hire a new hockey director for the Jr. Jacks which will go into effect in the coming weeks.

