Muskegon Lumberjacks intend to play 2020-2021 season

MUSKEGON, Mich — The United States Hockey League (USHL) announced its intention to play its 2020-21 season beginning in the fall.

USHL Commissioner Tom Garrity made the announcement following the USHL Board of Governor’s zoom meeting on Friday.

According to a press release from the Muskegon Lumberjacks, the team and staff are working on plans for social distancing and other safety factors that will be put into place.

“We will follow the governor’s lead in regard to the number of people allowed into the arena, but we are committed to assuming a leadership role in re-energizing our community” said Jacks’ President Mike McCall. “There are going to be questions that need to be addressed, and we will be prepared to act on them as needed.”

The Lumberjacks are preparing for its Team Camp in August, with a pre-season schedule set for September.

