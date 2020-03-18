MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Lumberjacks' season, along with the rest of the team's seasons in the United States Hockey League, has been canceled, according to the Lumberjacks.

The USHL initially announced the postponement of its 16 teams' seasons on March 12, however, the board decided to cancel the remainder of the season Wednesday amid the coronavirus health risks.

The hockey league said the cancellation was not an easy decision to make, but it was necessary to keep the staff, fans and players safe during this health crisis.

"While we believe our product is the best junior hockey that fans can view, we also understand the health of our athletes, employees, fans and communities is more important during this time," said USHL President and Commissioner Tom Garrity.

The Lumberjacks thanked their fans in a press release for their support during the crowd restrictions due to the pandemic, and expressed their excitement for the next season.

"Like our team, we know that your excitement for Lumberjacks games will be as strong as ever when the time comes to take the ice again," said Lumberjacks President Mike McCall.

McCall said season ticket holders, suite holders and group leaders will be contacted via email and telephone to have their questions answered.

The USHL joins the NBA in canceling its season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

