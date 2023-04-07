Quinnipiac beats Michigan in Frozen Four to reach title game

Jacob Quillan had a two-goal game for the second time during the NCAA Tournament, Yaniv Perets posted 29 saves and Quinnipiac beat Michigan 5-2 in the Frozen Four.

TAMPA, Fla. — Jacob Quillan had a two-goal game for the second time during the NCAA Tournament, Yaniv Perets posted 29 saves and Quinnipiac beat Michigan 5-2 on Thursday night in the Frozen Four.

Quinnipiac (33-4-3), which set a program record for wins, advances to its third national title game in program history against Minnesota on Saturday. The Bobcats seek their first title after losing in 2013 and '16.

Both of Quillan's goals came in the first period. He opened the scoring with 14:41 left on a bank shot from behind the net that went off goaltender Erik Portillo. Quillan added another on a breakaway at 8:39 for his 18th goal of the season — and fourth of the tournament. Quinnipiac nearly scored again moments later on a two-man breakaway, but Portillo stretched to deny it with his left pad.

Quinnipiac scored on another bank shot early in the third period for a 3-2 lead when freshman Sam Lipkin sent a rebound off the skate of Portillo.

Zach Metsa, the Quinnipiac captain, scored on a long-range shot with seven minutes left in the third for a two-goal lead and Ethan de Jong iced it at 1:45 with an empty-netter.

Michigan (26-12-3) was seeking its 10th NCAA championship.

Michigan star Adam Fantilli scored his 30th goal of the season to tie Jason Polin of Western Michigan for the NCAA lead. Fantilli one-timed a no-look pass from Luke Hughes to tie it at 2-all midway through the second period.

