Sabres Power up; select Michigan defenseman 1st in NHL draft

It marks the first time in the modern draft in which teammates went with the first two selections.

MICHIGAN, USA — The Buffalo Sabres selected Michigan defenseman Owen Power with the first pick in the NHL draft. And Wolverines players went first and second, with the expansion Seattle Kraken selecting center Matthew Bernier.

It marks the first time in the modern draft in which teammates went with the first two selections.

Power was picked on the same day Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams launched his offseason overhaul by trading defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Power is listed at 6-foot-6 and 213 pounds and was the NHL's Central Scouting Bureau's top-ranked North American prospect.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.