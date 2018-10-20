HOLLAND, Mich. (WZZM) – Holland Christian would start hot on a cold rainy night to get a win over Spring Lake Friday night.

On the first play of the game, the Maroon’s Christian Conklin would run 58 yards deep into Lakers territory. That would setup a Wilson Wirebaugh to Will VanWieren touchdown pass putting Holland Christian on the board early 7-0.

Holland Christian would pull off two successful onside kicks in the first quarter, the first one resulting in a field goal increasing the Maroon’s lead to 10-nothing.

Early in the second quarter, Wirebaugh would score on a quarterback keeper bringing the Maroons lead up to 17 over the Lakers.

Spring Lake would answer with a 30 yard pass that would lead to a field goal sending the game to halftime with a score of 17-3 Holland Christian.

The Lakers would storm back to tie the game in the third quarter on a 5-yard run from Caleb Montgomery and a 44-yard run from Emmanual Wilson.

The game would stay tied late into the fourth quarter when Brady Howe scored on an 11-yard run. The Maroons defense stopped Spring Lake's last chance as the Maroons pulled out a 24-17 victory over Spring Lake.

Holland Christian clinches a spot in the MHSAA Playoffs with a 6-3 record. Spring Lake finishes the egular season at 5-4 and will have to wait until Sunday to see if they made the4 playoffs.

