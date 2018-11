HOLLAND, MICH - Quarterback Wilson Wirebaugh scored a go ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter as Holland Christian survived a second half charge from South Christian in the district final to win the game 22-19.

The Maroons led at one point 15 nothing before giving up 19 unanswered from the Sailors. This is their first district title since 2009 .

Holland Christian (8-3) now advances to the regional final. The Maroons will visit Edwardsburg next week.

