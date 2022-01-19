Holland High School wrestling hosts 'Pin Cancer' event Wednesday evening

The high school's wrestling team is hosting the fundraising event to benefit Shields of Hope, a local non-profit.

HOLLAND, Mich — Come out and support the Holland High School wrestlers and a local cancer non-profit as the take on Reeths-Puffer High School to help 'Pin Cancer', Wednesday evening.

The 'Pin Cancer' event is a result of the hard work of Holland High School senior, Nikolas Ortega. He created custom singlets, the uniforms worn by the wrestlers, for the event and reached out to local area businesses to help cover the cost of having them made. Ortega also designed shirts that will be on sale tonight.

Cancer affected Ortega in a personal way in having an uncle and a cousin both succumb to the disease and his grandfather was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma last year.

Holland High School is hosting the 'Pin Cancer' event to benefit Shields of Hope, a local cancer non-profit run by local Public Safety professionals in the West Michigan area.

Their mission is to spread hope, love and encouragement to those in the community who are affected by cancer. They visit women, children, men and families who are battling cancer to let them know they’re not in the fight alone.

Come on out and support the cause! Posted by Holland High School Wrestling on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

The Holland Dutch take on the Reeths-Puffer Rockets at Holland High School on Wednesday, Jan 19. at 5 p.m.

Tickets are available for $5 at the door and help to support Shields of Hope.

