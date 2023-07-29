Holland native Kirk Cousins wants to 'maximize' 12th training camp

Cousins enters his sixth year as the Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAGAN, Minn. — Many West Michigan area high school football players dream of playing on the biggest stage in the NFL.

One of those West Michigan football dreams came true out in Holland for Kirk Cousins, who is now entering his 12th NFL training camp after being selected by Washington in the fourth round back in 2012.

"I think I have been given a gift," Cousins said. "I have lived this my whole life. I used to sit there in middle school, look up at the stars in the summer, see a shooting star and everybody would make a wish. My wish was to be a pro quarterback. So I am going to do all I can to maximize that."

Cousins enters his sixth year as the Minnesota Vikings starting quarterback.

Last season, he won his first NFC North division title with the the Vikings, helped lead Minnesota to a record 33-point comeback win against the Colts, and he loved every second of it.

However, the 34-year-old does not know how much time he has left playing at the highest level. So in another training camp, Cousins is trying to soak as much in as he can.

"It's a shame on me if there was more out there to get and I didn't do all I could," Cousins said. "Even if it ends after this year, I gotta feel like I walked away with a peace of mind. I gave it all I possibly could. Left nothing out there. It's been a long journey to get to this point. Let's take it as far as we possibly can."

The former Holland Christian Maroon wants to win a Super Bowl with this opportunity he has been given. Two-time Super Bowl champ Patrick Mahomes calls him the most 'underrated' QB in the NFL.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.