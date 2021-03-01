x
Hoosiers fall 26-20 to Ole Miss in Outback Bowl

Indiana trailed 20-6 going into the fourth quarter, but came back to tie the game only to have the Rebels answer with a late touchdown.
TAMPA, Fla. — Matt Corral threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns, leading Mississippi to a 26-20 upset of seventh-ranked Indiana in the Outback Bowl on Saturday. 

The Hoosiers trailed most of the day, but came back to tie the game at 20 with just under 6 minutes remaining on Stevie Scott's second touchdown of the fourth quarter.

Corral’s 3-yard pass to Dontario Drummond put the Rebels ahead for good with 4:12 remaining. By missing the extra point, the Rebels gave Indiana a chance to win if they could score a late touchdown.

But the Ole Miss defense came through with one more stop to ensure the school’s first non-losing record since going 6-6 in 2017. 

Bypassed for a berth in a New Year's Six game despite being off to their best start since 1993 and holding their own in a seven-point loss to CFP finalist Ohio State, the Hoosiers finished their breakout season 6-2.

Indiana hasn't won a postseason game since beating Baylor 24-0 in the 1991 Copper Bowl, and the Hoosiers appeared in consecutive January games for the first time in program history Saturday.

Mississippi Coach Lane Kiffin was rewarded before the game with a new contract, even though he competing his first season with the Rebels at 5-5. 