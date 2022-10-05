After winning first league championship in 9 years, Kentwood native Maday leads Hope baseball into postseason

Evan Maday holds Hope program records in both hits and steals.

HOLLAND, Michigan — The real world is once again calling for Evan Maday, but unlike last time, the Hope fifth year senior knows he can’t hold off the inevitable.

"I’m not thinking about it right now," he said. "I’m just trying to enjoy every minute."

He was in this spot at the end of the last season as well. Having already completed his degree, Maday had the option of starting his engineering career. But deep down, the 23-year-old outfielder felt there remained unfinished business on the diamond.

"My main goal is to win a championship," he explains.

It’s one of the few things Maday hasn’t accomplished as he nears the end of his COVID-related bonus and final season with the program. As it stands now, the Kentwood native will leave the school as its all-time leader in both hits and steals.

"He does something frequently that I just haven’t seen before," said Hope head coach Stu Fritz. "But what you come to expect is him making every play."

Perhaps his best play so far was leading the 2022 Flying Dutch squad to its first MIAA regular season title in nine years.

"Especially with the people who have come through this program over the years. It’s absolutely an honor," he adds.

Now as he enters the postseason, Maday's playing every game as if it were his last.

And while this time there really is no going back, he’s confident there's still plenty of swings to take.

"I don’t think we’ll be done for a while," he smiles. "I have some time I think."

Hope will open up MIAA tournament play Wednesday at home against Calvin. First pitch is scheduled for 4 p.m.

