Hope basketball programs learn Division III NCAA Tournament details

Calvin also is dancing as an at-large bid.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Having already locked up an automatic bid, the Hope women's basketball team found out the rest of their Division III NCAA tournament details Monday afternoon.

Off the heels of their MIAA title win against Trine on Saturday, the Flying Dutch learned they'll host a first round game this Friday, against LaRoche. Tipoff is at 7 p.m.

Thanks to back to back tournament COVID cancellations, this is their first NCAA appearance in three years. The men's team, however, had to wait even longer. In fact, it's their first big dance since 2018.

By winning the conference title Saturday, the Flying Dutch already had made it official, but head coach Greg Mitchell says that didn't take away from the excitement of finding out the rest of the details. He says they're thrilled to play Wheaton this Friday in a first round matchup from St. Louis.

"I mean for us, winning the regular season, winning the conference tournament, is what it's all about," said Mitchell. "Maybe a lot of people didn't think we could achieve this, (but) we did it!"

Also going dancing is Calvin, the team Hope beat in the MIAA final. The Knights found out they earned an at-large bid and will head to Wisconsin Friday to play Saint John's of Minnesota in the first round. This is the 22nd NCAA appearance for Calvin and the first in five years.

