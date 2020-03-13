HOLLAND, Michigan — Unlike in high school sports, there is no hope that college sports will be able to finish out the winter seasons. That has to be a tough pill to swallow for the Hope women's basketball team who were trying to win their third national title.

Head coach Brian Morehouse said Friday it's been tough for his team but they understand that it's a matter of life and death. Earlier in the week, many people thought sports were over reacting to the spread of coronavirus. But Morehouse believes all the leagues and organizations were right on target, showing the nation how to handle this crisis.

"One of the unique things we've gone through a couple our other major things in the United States like 9/11 and some other things, sport has always helped bring us together," said Morehouse. "I think the unique part of it we've just gone through is that sport hopefully is giving the wake-up call that needs to be given to America."

Morehouse said he has no idea when things will return to normal but he's hopeful sports around the country will return for the fall season.

