Hope snaps losing skid with 23-0 shutout win over Olivet

Hope opened up the scoring with a one-yard Dan Romano touchdown in the first quarter.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOLLAND, Mich — Hope had lost three straight games before Saturday's game against Olivet.

After a long month, the Dutchmen were finally back in the win column after shutting out the Comets 23-0.

Hope opened up the scoring with a one-yard Dan Romano touchdown in the first quarter.

The Dutchmen showed off in the second quarter. Chance Strickland rushed for a four-yard score while Hope blocked a punt for a touchdown in the second quarter as well.

Hope is now 4-4 on the season. The Dutchmen host Kalamazoo on senior day next Saturday at 1 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.