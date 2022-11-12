Hope volleyball hits the road for national quarterfinals

This latest stretch for the Dutch has been dominant.

HOLLAND, Michigan — On Monday, the Hope College volleyball team packed its bags as the Flying Dutch are headed to Pittsburgh for the Division III national quarterfinals.

Hope sealed its fate in the tournament with a thrilling five-set victory against their rivals from Calvin University on Saturday night to punch their ticket to the quarterfinals.

This latest stretch for the Dutch has been dominant. After falling to Albion College in the MIAA Tournament, Hope has been red hot.

"We've really been able to play for each other and get into a groove of what works best for us," Hope senior outside hitter Emma Post said.

The Flying Dutch rattled off three straight wins against Top 10 teams in Division III once the national tournament started, which has allowed them to clinch a bid in the national quarterfinals following the regional championship victory.

The impressive play as of late is not a surprise for Hope.

"We've been pushed into corners and came fighting back," Hope head coach Becky Schmidt said. "We've actually been pushed into corners and not because we have had those types of experiences and you know the pain that goes along with that. We know how to respond differently."

How will Hope respond with a trip to the national semifinals on the line? The Flying Dutch will play Juniata College on Wednesday at 8 p.m. at Duquesne University.

