LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – It’s a historic change in what’s already a historic time for our nation.

Sources have confirmed to WHAS11 News the 146th runnings of the Kentucky Oaks and Derby will be moved to Labor Day weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The races will take place on Sept. 5, 2020.

Officials had been monitoring the situation when major sports leagues and events decided to postpone or cancel events.

The Kentucky Derby has never been canceled in its long history.

This will be the third time the Derby has been run outside of the month of May. The other dates were April 29, 1901 and June 5, 1945.

Churchill Downs officials said recently they prefer running the two races with fans instead of an empty stadium.

Officials are expected to give a media briefing March 16 at 9 a.m.

