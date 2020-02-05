An emergency room nurse who played golf after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer reopened courses hit a rare shot --a hole-in-one. Kelly Spitz tells the Battle Creek Enquirer that it was “mostly pure luck,” but she also wonders if she simply deserved it after working at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing during the coronavirus outbreak.

Spitz got the hole-in-one Tuesday at Cedar Creek Golf Club in Battle Creek. She has played only a few rounds of golf.

Golf was banned as nonessential during the coronavirus outbreak until Whitmer lifted the prohibition last week.

