How the MLB lockout affects the Whitecaps

In short, not much.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're wondering how the baseball lockout affects the Whitecaps, the short answer is, not all that much.

The team will still play all 132 games next year, they'll still open the season on April 8 at Great Lakes, and yes, they'll still play their first home game against Lansing on April 12.

The lockout only affects the 40-man major league baseball roster, so those guys are out from playing at any level of baseball, and the games still go on for everyone below in minor league ball parks across the country.

The Whitecaps, though, say anytime any level of baseball is put on hold, it's still bad for the game.

"We want to see baseball being played, everyone does. It's so much fun, it's so entertaining, it makes summer what summer is in West Michigan," said Whitecaps media relations director Steven VanWagoner.

VanWagoner added that he feels badly for MLB's current state.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.