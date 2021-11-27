Hudsonville native earns first US Women’s National Team cap

West Michigan native Bethany Balcer earned her first cap for the USWNT, helping the team take a 3-0 win over Australia.

SYDNEY, NSW — A former all-state, Hudsonville Unity Christian alumna earned her first cap for the United States Women’s National Team late Friday evening as they played Australia in an international friendly.

Bethany Balcer, a 24-year-old forward from the OL Reign in the NWSL, was subbed onto the pitch in the ‘78 minute for Margaret Puce.

In the first 24 seconds of the game, another debut player Ashley Hatch punished the Matildas with the third fastest goals in USWNT history.

This young starting team saw the debut of keeper Casey Murphy. She came out big with eight saves, a clean sheet and the woman of the match fan title.

Veteran Rose Lavelle added another goal in the ‘49 minute.

Lindsey Horan, the team’s new No. 10, slotted away a penalty kick goal in the ‘68 minute.

Team USA is now eyeing its next match on Nov. 30 where they’ll take on the Matildas once again.

