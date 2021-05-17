Hudsonville senior looks to set new Guinness World Record

Nick VanNoord will try to set a new mark for one arm pull-ups Friday.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — You wouldn't be wrong calling Nick VanNoord a lone wolf…and that's not just because there's one on the back of his shirt.

"I didn't really enjoy sports," he said. "So I wanted to do my own thing."

His passion is weight lifting. When the Hudsonville senior started three years ago, he weighed 98 pounds. He now checks in at 150 pounds.

Results have come with hard work and dedication but never satisfied, the 18-year-old now has his sights set on a new challenge.

"The Guinness Book of World Records is huge," says his mom Brenda.

And VanNoord wants to be in it. His goal is set the record for most one-armed pull-ups in a minute. Why one arm pull-ups?

"It was the one that looked the most appealing to me at the time."

Currently the record is 17, set by Bulgarian George Gaydardzhiev nine years ago. VanNoord says can do 22, but for him to set that mark, he must do it in front an audience.

"They send you a lot of paperwork and a lot of guidelines you have to follow," explains Brenda. "You have to have certain people there, to video tape, taking pictures, the media. There is a lot."

For a guy who thrives on doing things alone, it might seem like he's out of his element. However, this lone wolf says that's not the case.

"There are a lot of people standing behind me. So I guess I just have to do it," he said.

VanNoord will take his best shot Friday morning at Hudsonville High School.

