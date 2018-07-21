HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for the reason behind the success of the Hudsonville girls 12 and under little league softball team, look no further then the mottos they play by.

"One is don’t be afraid to dominate and the other is don’t suck," says pitcher Elly Koopman.

Simple and to the point yet it’s hard to argue with the results. The team is 12 and 1 in tournament action and just last weekend they took home a state championship after a grueling five game in four day stretch.

"The first four games were by mercy," said head coach Tim Weber. "The championship game we were down 5-2 going into the last inning .We scored three to tie it, then won in extras.

Winning states was the result of years working together toward a common goal. The memory of placing second two years ago pushing them every step to greatness.

"We’ve had the goal since we were nine and ten," said Koopman. "That was the cake. We just need to put the icing on it."

Yes, they know the journey is far from over.

Next week, it’s the regionals in Indiana. Survive that and it’s on to the World Series in Oregon.

It won’t be easy but don’t think for a second they won’t be ready for the challenge.

"We go into every game believing we are the team to beat," said Weber. "If we don’t believe that then we are here for wrong reasons."

They're a team with plenty of mottos and one big mission.

