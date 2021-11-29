x
Hutch for Heisman? Jim Harbaugh stumps for Michigan star DE

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is stumping for defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to win the Heisman Trophy.
Credit: AP
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) scrambles away from Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) in the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson should be strongly considered for the Heisman Trophy after he had three sacks, setting a single-season record for college football team, in a win over Ohio State that put the Wolverines in the Big Ten championship game and national title race. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is stumping for defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to win the Heisman Trophy after he starred in a win over Ohio State that put the second-ranked Wolverines in the Big Ten championship game and national title race. 

He had three sacks and pressured quarterback C.J. Stroud 15 times. 

The Wolverines have one more hurdle to clear against No. 15 Iowa on Saturday night in the Big Ten championship game in Indianapolis.

