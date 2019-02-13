Athletic directors all over West Michigan are scrambling to reschedule several high school sporting events that were cancelled due to all severe weather the region has seen in the last two weeks.

There are only a few weeks left of the winter sports season and games need to be rescheduled before it ends. In some cases, regular season games may be made up during state tournaments.

The last scheduled event for the winter sports season is the girls' state basketball tournament. The finals will be held March 23 at Calvin College's Van Noord Arena.

