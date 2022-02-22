x
Martelli to temporarily replace Howard for Michigan

67-year-old Phil Martelli will fill in while Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard serves a five-game suspension due to an after-game brawl.
FILE - Michigan associate head coach Phil Martelli signals from the sideline during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Buffalo on Nov. 10, 2021, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Martelli will fill in for Michigan head coach Juwan Howard for the rest of the regular season. Howard was suspended five games and fined $40,000 by the Big Ten Conference after hitting a Wisconsin assistant coach in the head during the handshake line after a loss Sunday, Feb. 20. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Phil Martelli is all set to guide Michigan for the rest of the college basketball regular season. 

The 67-year-old Martelli will fill in while Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard serves a five-game suspension.

Howard was penalized after hitting a Wisconsin assistant coach in the head during a postgame handshake line Sunday. 

Martelli has spent nearly four decades as a coach in big-time college hoops, and led Saint Joseph's within one win of the Final Four in 2004. This is his third season as Michigan's associate head coach. 

His first game will be Wednesday night when the Wolverines host Rutgers. Michigan is 14-11 this season. 

Howard is expected to return for the Big Ten Tournament, which begins March 9 in Indianapolis.

FILE - Michigan head coach Juwan Howard reacts to a play as associate head coach Phil Martelli watches from the bench during the first half of the team's Elite Eight game against UCLA in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament March 30, 2021, in Indianapolis. Martelli will fill in for Howard for the rest of the regular season. Howard was suspended five games and fined $40,000 by the Big Ten Conference after hitting a Wisconsin assistant coach in the head during the handshake line after a loss Sunday, Feb. 20. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

