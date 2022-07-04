Ivey, Duren shine in first summer league action

Ivey scored 20 points for the Pistons on Thursday night

LAS VEGAS — PISTONS 81, TRAIL BLAZERS 78

Jaden Ivey scored 20 points and Detroit turned back Portland to cap off the first night of play in Las Vegas.

The No. 5 pick added six rebounds and six assists for the Pistons. Saben Lee and Isaiah Stewart scored 13 points apiece. No. 13 pick Jalen Duren scored nine points on 4-of-6 shooting.

Keon Johnson topped the Blazers with 22 points. Shaedon Sharpe, the No. 7 pick, scored two points in 5 1/2 minutes before leaving with a shoulder injury.

MAGIC 91, ROCKETS 77

Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft, scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half, Caleb Houstan had 20 and the Orlando Magic breezed to a 91-77 victory over the Houston Rockets on Thursday night to open play in the Las Vegas Summer League.

Banchero hit his first three shots — two of them 3-pointers — and added six assists. Devin Cannady scored 15 points, while R.J. Hampton contributed 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Josh Christopher led the Rockets with 22 points. No. 3 pick Jabari Smith Jr. totaled 10 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Tari Eason, the No. 17 pick, had 14 points and 13 rebounds.

76ERS 80, THUNDER 79

Isaiah Joe made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 25 seconds left, his fourth of the game, and Philadelphia beat Oklahoma City on the final day of the Salt Lake City Summer League.

Tre Mann missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds and Paul Reed secured the rebound to hand the Thunder, who rested No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren in their third game in three nights, their first loss in three games.

Joe finished with 19 points and Reed had 14 points and seven rebounds for Philadelphia.

Mann scored 13 points. Josh Giddey, coming off a triple-double, had 10 points, five rebounds and seven assists for the Thunder.

Oklahoma City scored the first six points of the game but Philadelphia answered with a 19-2 run.

GRIZZLIES 95, JAZZ 84

Ziaire Williams scored 10 of his 19 points in the third quarter and Memphis closed out the SLC Summer League with a victory over Utah.

Memphis trailed 50-38 at halftime. Williams scored six straight points to cut the Grizzlies’ deficit to single digits midway through the third quarter and David Roddy — one of Memphis’ two first-rounders in the 2022 draft — had a dunk and a three-point play late to help knot the score at 68 heading into the final quarter.

Roddy finished with 16 points. Santi Aldama scored 14, while Xavier Tillman added 10 points and 14 rebounds.