Ivey, Williams lead No. 4 Purdue past Michigan 82-76

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Jaden Ivey scored 23 points and Trevion Williams added 19 to lead No. 4 Purdue to an 82-76 victory over Michigan.

Williams came off the bench to hit 7 of 8 shots. The Boilermakers (20-3, 9-3 Big Ten) held a 44-26 edge on points in the paint and a 32-22 edge in rebounds.

Zach Edey contributed 13 points and a team-high nine rebounds for Purdue.

Hunter Dickinson led the Wolverines (11-9, 5-5) with 28 points, tying his career high.

Dickinson, who hit 12 of 17 shots, has now scored 20 or more points in six of the last seven games.

Devante’ Jones added 13 and Caleb Houstan 11 points for Michigan.

