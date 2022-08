The 2021 first round pick was scheduled to pitch against the South Bend Cubs on Wednesday.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Tigers' top prospect Jackson Jobe will no longer make his Whitecaps debut on Wednesday night.

The team tweeted out the news Wednesday afternoon that Jobe's start has been pushed back. Carlos Guzman will get the start on Wednesday night instead.

As can happen, Jackson Jobe's scheduled start has been pushed back.



So tonight we'll have this handsome devil, Carlos Guzman, on the bump as we battle for a playoff spot.



Let's goooooo!

The 2021 third overall pick slept wrong on Tuesday night and woke up with a sore back. The hope is that he will pitch at some point in the series against the South Bend Cubs.