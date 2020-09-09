Meijer Scholar Athlete: Jarvis Walker

The former Muskegon basketball star is now a freshman and playing for Purdue Fort Wayne

We’re still paying respects to Meijer Scholar Athletics that never got their moment of glory last academic year thanks to the pandemic.

This week’s MSA is Jarvis Walker, a former Muskegon basketball star who is now a freshman and playing for Purdue Fort Wayne.

Walker ended up finishing high school last spring with a 4.0 GPA. When he wasn’t hooping or running cross country for the Big Reds, he’d spend some of his free time at the local Boys and Girls Club. He says he wanted to be there to pay it forward and give back to a community that gave him so much.

“I just like giving back," Walker said. "I feel like the last few years I’ve earned or been given so much. It's only right to give back and it feels good.”

The 6-2 guard is majoring in education. He hopes to one day become a high school superintendent.

