REPORT: Jason Terry to leave Grand Rapids Gold for Utah Jazz

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — While the G-League season is still months away, the Grand Rapids Gold have some work to do as they must search for a new head coach.

According to a report by The Athletic and Stadium, Jason Terry is finalizing a deal with the Utah Jazz to become an assistant coach. He will be under their new head coach Will Hardy.

The Utah Jazz are finalizing hiring NBA G League Grand Rapids head coach Jason Terry as an assistant coach on Will Hardy’s staff, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 16, 2022

Back in June, it was previously reported Terry actually interviewed for the head coaching position with Utah.

Terry spent one season in Grand Rapids. He was hired by the Gold back in August. The Gold finished 17-15 in his tenure.

