Jenison lacrosse team wears t-shirts to support Kenowa Hills player battling cancer

Jenison's team saw the social media posts about the t-shirts and decided they wanted to help out too.

Thursday, a special moment at the Kenowa Hills athletic field before their lacrosse game against Jenison.

Jestin Schulte, a senior for the Knights was recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, ending his season prematurely.

His teammates decided to help offset medical costs and Schulte's treatment by creating and selling t-shirts for $10.

All 55 players in the Jenison lacrosse program bought a t-shirt. The Varsity team wore them during their warm up before the game Thursday night in support.

"These kids will battle on the field and shake hands and be brothers off the field," Jenison Head Coach Steve Strelecki said. "Like I said, Lacrosse is a small community and its just great that these kids can bond together like that. I think that Kenowa would do the same thing of it was a Jenison kid, I'm proud of the kids to step up and wear the opposing colors today."

Several of Justin's teammates say the shirts mean the world to them.

In addition to the t-shirts, the Kenowa Hills team has a sticker on their helmets to honor Schutle.

