Coach Jim Harbaugh agrees to new 5-year contract with University of Michigan

Harbaugh led Michigan to the 2021 Big Ten Championship, the program’s first conference title since 2004.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh agreed to a new 5-year contract with the university on Wednesday.

The new contract runs through the 2026 football season at U of M. The new agreement alters the previous contract that was in place, adding an additional season for Harbaugh.

“Jim has done a great job coaching and developing the young men in our football program,” said Manuel, the Donald R. Shepherd Director of Athletics.

“Last season, Jim along with the staff and players delivered a memorable season that will remain with all of us for a long time. As Coach said, this is just the beginning. Academically, our program has been one of the best in the Big Ten and among the leaders across the country. We have graduated our players and they have been young men of great character who have done the right things. I have the utmost confidence in the direction of the program under Jim's leadership.”

In the 2021 season, Harbaugh gave Michigan football its first Big Ten championship since 2004. And under his leadership, the Wolverines made their first ever appearance in the College Football Playoffs, losing to eventual national champion Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

Michigan finished their 2021 season ranked 3rd in the national polls, its highest ranking since the 1990s.

“I love Michigan Football, the University of Michigan and the Ann Arbor community,” said Harbaugh, the J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach.

“My family and I are excited to continue leading this football program, and we are thankful for the support that our athletic department and university administration have demonstrated toward the team. I appreciate all that our players, coaches and staff are doing to excel on and off the football field. My enthusiasm for tomorrow, the day after and every day following is as high as ever, and we are ready to get on the practice field and start preparations for the 2022 season. Go Blue!”

Harbaugh received many accolades from his 2021 season performance, including being named the 2021 Associated Press Coach of the Year.

He was also a finalist for the Eddie Robinson National Coach of the Year, the Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year, the George Munger Coach of the Year and the Bobby Dodd Trophy.

