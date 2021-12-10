x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh is AP coach of the year, Fickell 2nd

Harbaugh is the first Michigan coach to win the award and the first from the Big Ten since Penn State’s Joe Paterno in 2005.
Credit: AP
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Maryland, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in College Park, Md. Michigan won 59-18. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is The Associated Press college football coach of the year.

He led the Wolverines to their first Big Ten title in 17 years and a berth in the College Football Playoff. Harbaugh is the first Michigan coach to win the award and the first from the Big Ten since Penn State’s Joe Paterno in 2005.

Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell finished second. Baylor’s Dave Aranda was third and Michigan State’s Mel Tucker was fourth.

Related Articles

Related video: 

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

U-M kicker Jake Moody wins Lou Groza Award