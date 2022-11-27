JJ McCarthy breaks out in big way against the Buckeyes

The quarterback had the best game of his young career in Columbus on Saturday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Michigan sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy has faced some scrutiny this season even after winning the starting job over Cade McNamara after the Hawaii game.

Critics said that running back Blake Corum was the reason for Michigan's success. While Corum has had a terrific 2022 season, the potential Heisman candidate was not healthy enough to run the ball more than two times against the Buckeyes.

Enter McCarthy. The quarterback had the best game of his young career in Columbus on Saturday.

McCarthy threw for 263 yards and rushed for 27 yards to go with his four total touchdowns in Michigan's 45-23 win over Ohio State. It's the first time this season McCarthy combined for four touchdowns and did not turn the ball over.

McCarthy broke out in a big way against the Buckeyes.

"I was always going to keep firing," McCarthy said. "I always had 100 percent trust in every single one of my guys and in myself. Just to be able to do it today, it was so special. It was really so special and there are still so many things we need to do to work on and get better but, it was just great to finally see it come to fruition."

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said McCarthy's big game was not a surprise. He has seen it every week McCarthy has lined up behind center.

"He's got it," Harbaugh said. "He's just got that 'it' factor in every way. First year starter. I don't think there is any first year starter in the history of Michigan that has won 12 games. He already has it. He's already got it so, just keep rolling with him."

McCarthy and the Wolverines will battle Purdue for the Big Ten Championship Saturday night down in Indianapolis.

