Jobe leads Whitecaps over Cubs, 3-1

Tigers top prospect allowed just one run through five innings with three strikeouts

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When Jackson Jobe found out he was getting promoted to High-A, the right hander said was excite to join a playoff race.

He jumped right into it Saturday night against one of the best teams in the Midwest League.

Jace Jung, the Tigers first round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, hit his first professional home run in the first inning. In the fifth inning Jake Holton roped an RBI single to give the team the lead, 2-1. In the sixth, Trei Cruz crossed the plate on a fielders choice ground out to increase the advantage to 3-1.

In his Whitecaps debut Jobe, the third overall selection of the 2021 MLB Draft, allowed just four hits, one run and struck out three in five impressive innings of work.

Jobe (1-0) gets his first victory while Andrew Magno collects his 11th save, going two innings with a strikeout to secure the win.

The 'Caps now sit two games back of the Lake County Captains for first place in the Midwest League East second-half standings.