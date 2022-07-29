Joey Wentz makes rehab assignment in Whitecaps 4-2 loss to Dayton

Wentz pitched two innings of scoreless baseball.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Whitecaps fans were in for a treat, as Tigers top pitching prospect Joey Wentz made a rehab start at LMCU Ballpark on Friday.

In two innings of work, Wentz walked one batter, gave up a base hit and allowed a run following a sac bunt.

He struck out three batters in all after sitting the Dragons down in order in the first inning. Wentz was pleased with his performance.

"Today was my first game back in almost two months," Wentz said. "I feel really good about it. I threw my pitches for strikes tonight. I think every game I will continue to get better. For a first game back, I feel really good with it."

Wentz had not pitched in a baseball game since May 31, when he made a spot start for the Detroit Tigers. This was Wentz's first game in a Whitecaps uniform. The former first round pick was acquired by the Tigers organization in a trade with the Braves back in 2019.

The Whitecaps trailed 2-0 after a Jose Torres single in the fourth inning. West Michigan tied the game 2-2 in the fourth following an Austin Murr RBI double and a Jose King RBI single.

The game was tied until the ninth when Whitecaps pitcher Andrew Magno came in relief and gave up a two-run double to Brian Rey to give the Dragons the 4-2 lead.

The Caps would not be able to complete a comeback in the bottom of the ninth falling 4-2.

Whitecaps and Dragons have split the series through four games. First pitch on Saturday night is at 6:35 p.m.

