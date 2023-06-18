Jordan Bischel departs Central Michigan for Cincinnati job

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Central Michigan University baseball coach Jordan Bischel was named the 33rd coach of the University of Cincinnati program Sunday afternoon, marking his departure from Mount Pleasant after an impressive five-year tenure with the Chippewas.



"Jordan did an incredible job as the head baseball coach at CMU and had unprecedented success," Zyzelewski Family Associate Vice President/Director of Athletics Amy Folan said. "I am grateful for all the work he did to build upon the winning tradition of CMU Baseball. I wish he and his family the very best at Cincinnati."



The two-time Mid-American Conference Coach of the Year (2019, 2021) turns the page from his CMU chapter with a 177-80 (.689) overall record that featured an overwhelming 102-32 (.761) record in league play. Since taking over in the summer of 2018, the Chippewas reigned as the MAC Champions as either the regular season or tournament champion in every opportunity from 2019-2022, accomplishing both during the 2019 campaign.



Seven Chippewas broke into the professional ranks since 2019, led by 2022 second-round pick Andrew Taylor and 2020 third-rounder Zavier Warren, drafted by the Houston Astros and Milwaukee Brewers, respectively. The Chippewas rolled up a remarkable 17 All-MAC selections during Bischel's tenure. Taylor in 2021 was named the MAC Pitcher of the Year.



Bischel's took the Chippewas to the NCAA Tournament in 2019, his first season in charge of the program, breaking a 24-year NCAA tournament drought for the program. The Chippewas knocked off Miami (Fla.) in the regional in Starkville, Miss., giving CMU its first NCAA Tournament victory since 1988.



Bischel led the Chippewas to four victories in the NCAA Tournament and in 2021 CMU came within a game of advancing to the Super Regional.



Bischel departs as the program's fifth all-time winningest coach, passing the Chippewas' stadium namesake — Bill Theunissen—with the 13-2 victory over Sacramento State in the series on March 11.



CMU will immediately embark on a national search for its 22nd baseball coach.