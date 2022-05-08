Jung, Pacheco added to Whitecaps roster in Lansing

Those two players are 2022 first-round pick Jace Jung and 2021 second-round pick Izaac Pacheco.

LANSING, Michigan — Two of the Tigers' top prospects have joined the Whitecaps in Lansing for the team’s series against the Lugnuts.

Jung will not only make his Whitecaps debut on Friday night but his professional debut as well. The Texas Tech slugger will hit second in the lineup and play at second base for West Michigan against the Lugnuts.

“It’s exciting just to be able to start playing with the Whitecaps right now. It’s an unforgettable experience right now what I am going through. I really can’t put into words right now how excited I am.”

The Tigers drafted Pacheco right out of high school in 2021. The 19-year-old has spent the first half of the year in Low-A in Lakeland, and is ready to continue his minor league career in West Michigan.

“The camaraderie this team has is second to none,” Pacheco said. “I’m excited to be with these guys and be with this great coaching staff in this beautiful stadium and help my team win.”

Whitecaps manager Brayan Peña has welcomed the new additions with full arms and is ready to work with the talented prospects.

“We are super excited to have them,” Peña said. “Obviously, our organization did a tremendous job drafting those guys. Now, it’s our job to continue to develop them. We are super happy.”

As the new additions to the Whitecaps roster, the team decided to make Jung and Pacheco roommates over the next week and a half as the team is on the road in Lansing and then Beloit.

According to Jung, the two could not stop talking to each other on their first night. They just met on Thursday.

Jung and Pacheco will make their High-A debuts on Friday night. First pitch is at 7:05 p.m.

