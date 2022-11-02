Muskegon's Justin Abdelkader adds Olympian to his long hockey resume

Originally on Team USA as an alternate, Mona Shores High School graduate Justin Abdelkader already recorded an assist against China.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Justin Abdelkader helped lead the US Men's Hockey team off to a dominating start to the Olympics qualifying round, beating China 8-0 Thursday.

Originally on the team as an alternate, the Mona Shores High School graduate wore #89 and had a few shots on goal. The former Red Wings alum also had an assist on Team USA's 8th goal against China.

Abdelkader's long hockey resume started in his hometown of Muskegon and the Lakeshore Sports Center, where his physical play made him a standout forward for the Sailors.

"I met Justin when he was a pee-wee," said Shawn Zimmerman, Abdelkader's coach at Mona Shores. "Justin does everything right on the ice, and back then when it was a physical game he'd finish checks and go to the places nobody wants to go, the front of the net and the corners. He also had the skill to do everything else too. He's a special player."

Not only did Justin help the Detroit Red Wings win a Stanley Cup, but he also led Michigan State University to a national championship.

Abdelkader even brought the cup back to Mona Shores for a day.

"It was neat for him to share it with the school," Zimmerman said.

As an alternate player with Team USA, family and friends are hopeful he will take the ice on Saturday when Team USA takes on Canada in the Men's Preliminary Round for Group A. The game begins Friday at 11 p.m. local time.

"It's a sense of pride seeing him representing the U.S.," Zimmerman said. "The whole community of Muskegon would love to see him out there."

This isn't the first time the 34-year-old has represented his country. He most recently captained Team USA to a bronze medal at the 2021 World Championship.

The Grand Rapids Griffins released Abdelkader from his professional tryout in January so he can focus on the Olympic games.

