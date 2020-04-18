DETROIT — Houston Astros pitcher and former Tiger Justin Verlander and his wife are working to help the city of Detroit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet posted Friday the former Tiger and his wife Kate Upton, who is from St. Joseph, Mich., said they were "heartbroken to hear what's happening in Detroit," especially with the police department.

Verlander is working with Bella Canvas who is providing 25,000 masks and B Strong who will will provide touchless thermometers. They also donated to Feed the Frontlines which helps local restaurants and feed first responders. Ford also donated face shields to every police officer, firefighter and EMS worker in Detroit.

Earlier in the pandemic, Verlander said he would donate his salary during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Verlander spent more than a decade playing for the Tigers before being traded to Houston in 2017.

