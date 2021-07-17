Jutanugarns shoot 59 to win Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational

The 25-year-old Ariya won for the 12th time on the LPGA Tour and second this season, and the 26-year-old Moriya took her second title.

MIDLAND, Mich. — Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn won the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational on Saturday, shooting their second 11-under 59 in best-ball play for a three-stroke victory over defending champions Cydney Clanton and Jasmine Suwannapura.

The Jutanugarns finished at 24-under 256 at Midland Country Club. They opened with a 67 in alternate shot, had a 59 on Thursday in best ball, and shot 71 in alternate shot Friday to enter the final round two strokes behind Clanton and Suwannapura. Clanton and Suwannapura shot 64.

They won the inaugural event by six shots in 2019. The tournament was canceled last year.

