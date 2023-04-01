Kaden Brown breaks Catholic Central's scoring record

The Cougars senior guard Kaden Brown broke the boy's basketball scoring record on Tuesday night against East Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kaden Brown is now at the top of the Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School record books.

Brown finished the night with 18 points passing Javon Turley, who previously held Catholic Central's scoring record. Turley graduated from high school back in 2008.

Brown never even imagined he would get to this point when he started at Catholic Central. He says being the school's all-time leading scorer is an honor, especially given Catholic Central's basketball history.

"It feels great," Brown said. "To know there has been a lot of great players that have came through the Catholic Central basketball program, and just to know that I am on the top of that list, it feels amazing. Last night playing in the game I was thinking about it the whole time. To have it off my back now, to go about the rest of the season and try to win a state championship now is what I am looking forward to."

Brown has two other goals for this season: He wants to win another state championship for the Cougars and be named Michigan's Mr. Basketball.

The Cougars all-time leading scorer will also continue his career at Wright State next season. Brown signed to play at Wright State back in November.

