KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drake Livingston is going to have a lot of great summers in his lifetime, but there's a good chance he will never have another quite like this one.

He has become a major celebrity across the country. Videos of him as the Kalamazoo Growlers' angry manager have scored hundreds of thousands of views on social media.

"I'm sure this will be one for the memory books," Cody Livingston, his father and the director of corporate partnerships for the Growlers said. "He gets a lot of questions, a lot of people are looking for autographs and selfies. He eats it up."

What 6-year-old wouldn't?

"When Drake comes out, it's usually another 'oh no' moment from the guys," Ralph Gambino, a Kalamazoo Growlers pitcher said. "We know he's probably going to be walking back to the locker room pretty soon after that."

But while Livingston's animated on the field, he's actually a bit shy off of it. And here's a little secret, he doesn't actually hate those umpires.

"They usually do a really good job," Livingston said.

In case you haven't figured it out by now, Livingston's outbursts are just part of the show. The idea for those mid-game tantrums came from the Growlers' promotions department. Seeing how Livingston's dad works for the team, they didn't have to look very far to find their mini manager.

"Obviously he's a character," Livingston, his dad said. "He fits in nicely, he was the right age, it's obviously really great to see a kindergartner out there, lined up next to all these college players and coaching staff."

As the season's progressed, Livingston's role with the Growler's has evolved, sometimes going from pretend coach to actual coach. During games, he hangs around the team, always ready to dish out advice.

"He's been tough on us this summer, but he gets us fired up for the right times and the right games," Gambino said.

With the season winding down, Livingston is enjoying his last few days at the ball park.

"I love being around the guys and being apart of the team," he says.

Clearly, this is one summer he will never forget.

