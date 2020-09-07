Kalamazoo Growlers games back on

The team obtained clearance to play the Thursday game after a visit from the county health department and sheriff's office the day before.

KALAMAZOO, Mich — Kalamazoo Growlers games will proceed as planned after Wednesday night's game was postponed.

The team announced the news Thursday morning, saying they obtained the necessary clearance to play.

"On behalf of the baseball fans in our city, we are glad that the SW Pod of the Northwoods League is again able to provide a safe venue for community enjoyment during these difficult times,” said Shaun P. Willis, managing partner of Willis Law, which is the team's legal counsel.

The Kalamazoo County Health Department and sheriff's office visited the stadium Wednesday and instructed the teams not to play. Officials cited Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's executive order that requires college and amateur athletes to maintain six-foot distance at all times. Professional athletes only need to maintain six-foot distances "to the extent possible within the sport," the Growlers elaborated in a press release.

All players are testing for COVID-19 upon their arrival and players, coaches, umpires, and other staff undergo a health screening and daily temperatures checks. The team said Bronson Sports Medicine trainers are on site of every game and practice, and team doctors continuously advise the team on safety precautions.

The Growlers went on to say that equipment is frequently cleaned and staff, players and coaches all wear masks when not playing. The Growlers are only allowing 100 attendees in the stadium, 2.5% of the 4,000+ seat stadium's capacity.

On Thursday, the team said after "extensive communication" with the Kent County Health Department, the sheriff's office and the attorney general's office -- the Kalamazoo Growlers/Mac Daddies and Battle Creek Bombers will return to their scheduled games.

Thursday's game between the Growlers and the Mac Daddies begins at 7:35 p.m.. All games from July 9 through July 12 begin at 7:35 p.m. as well. Fan that's missed Wednesday's game will be notified of their new game later in the season.

