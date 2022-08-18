Kalamazoo Growlers win the 2022 NorthWoods League Championship

The Growlers took down the Duluth Huskies 8-3 in the title clinching game

DULUTH, Minn. — For the first time in franchise history, the Kalamazoo Growlers are the NorthWoods League champions.

THE GROWLERS ARE 2022 NORTHWOODS LEAGUE CHAMPIONS!!!!!!! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆#ROLLGROWL pic.twitter.com/vEUh3BOiKA — Kalamazoo Growlers (@kzoogrowlers) August 19, 2022

The Growlers defeated the Duluth Huskies 8-3 on Thursday night to secure the 2022 crown.

Former South Christian High School standout Ryan Dykstra helped the Growlers in the victory recording two hits and two RBI in the win.

This championship clinching victory comes just days after the Growlers won the organization's first ever playoff series.