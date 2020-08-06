Kalamazoo Speedway plans to reopen in late June

The speedway announced Monday that no racing will take place June 12 or June 19 due to restrictions from COVID-19.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Speedway is hoping to open Friday, June 26 for the season opener.

“We are working with the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Department to ensure our plans to get back to racing have their support and we don’t place our various licenses in jeopardy or become the poster child for why the Governor singles out tracks for more restrictions that delay everyone from getting back to racing,” a statement from Kalamazoo Speedway reads.

When the venue does open, the speedway expects restrictions to be put in place. These restrictions could include capacity limitations and social distancing protocols.

