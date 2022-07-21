Kalil Pimpleton and Jacorey Sullivan bring youth football camp back next week

On July 21 and 22, the "Elite Skillz Camp" will return to Hackley Stadium. But this year, it's bigger and better.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon High School football legend Kalil Pimpleton and his Big Reds teammates always dreamed of putting on a youth football camp in their hometown growing up.

In 2023, it's coming back for the third straight summer.

Pimpleton is pumped to bring back the camp to his hometown community that means so much to him before he heads back to New York for training camp with the Giants.

"I am very excited," Pimpleton said. "This will be our third year in a row doing the camp. It's always been a dream of ours to get a camp started and to have it for a third year in a row is definitely a blessing. We'll take steps away from football and just pick the brains of our young athletes, the youth around the city, and try to give them some words of encouragement."

In the past, Pimpleton and his high school buddy Jacorey Sullivan ran through some drills with over 100 local kids to help their football skills.

This year, the former Central Michigan football stars are still doing that, but they are adding an additional day to the camp for 7th through 12th graders, where the two former Big Reds will teach the campers skills off of the field.

The mental day of camp will take place in the library at Muskegon High School from 4-7 p.m. The football skills portion of the camp will be held at historic Hackley Stadium for kids ages 6-17 from 1-3 p.m.

Pimpleton says preparing the kids mentally is just as important as anything physical they will learn.

"People look at us as just athletes but, for us, we are much bigger than being athletes," Pimpleton said. "We're more about being men than just athletes. Having that mental aspect sometimes that mental hurdle is sometimes as big as that physical hurdle. It's important to have that mental aspect to stay grounded and to be able to be resilient through whatever life throws at you."

There is still time to sign up for the camp. You can sign up by clicking here.

