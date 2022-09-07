Muskegon greats host second annual football camp

Kalil Pimpleton and Jacorey Sullivan hope the campers learned to dream big on top of developing football skills.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Two of the best football players to come out of Muskegon High School returned to support their hometown community on Saturday.

Former Big Red stars Kalil Pimpleton and JaCorey Sullivan hosted their second annual Elite Skillz Camp at the historic Hackley Stadium.

They helped lead the Muskegon High School football team to the state championship game in 2016.

The camp was free of charge with kids aged five to 17 in attendance.

While campers were able to develop their skills through multiple offensive and defensive drills, the main lesson Pimpleton and Sullivan wanted to get across was to always keep dreaming. Their dreams helped create this camp.

Both Pimpleton and Sullivan were able to attend camps growing up but always had to travel across the state to participate.

"This is something we wish we had coming up," Pimpleton said. "That's why we are doing this today. It's something we wish we had. To be able to come out here, and although it's our camp, we can still put ourselves in their shoes and have fun just like them. Have smiles because they might go home and there aren't too many smiles. Just bringing them out here to have fun."

Pimpleton and Sullivan always dreamed of creating their own camp, if ever given the opportunity for their hometown.

"It was good to see the community come together once again," Sullivan said. "We always dreamed about doing this for our city and giving back to our city. I know when we were growing up, we didn't have many opportunities in our city like this, so we just took it upon ourselves to give back to the community at the level which we could do so."

Over 100 kids were in attendance. Both Pimpleton and Sullivan stayed after the camp to take pictures with anybody who wanted one.

Pimpleton signed as an undrafted free agent with the Detroit Lions. Sullivan hopes to join Pimpleton in the NFL soon as he signed a deal with Major League Football's Alabama Airborne.

