Muskegon native heading to the NFL

LAS VEGAS — All seven rounds of the NFL Draft came and went and Muskegon native Kalil Pimpleton still hadn't heard his name called.

Instead, he got to choose where he wanted to start his professional football career and he chose to stay close to home.

Pimpleton signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent.

It was a fitting decision for a player who first made it to Ford Field as a high school senior. Pimpleton led Muskegon High School to a state championship game appearance in 2016.

In college, he played five games for Virginia Tech before transferring to Central Michigan University, where he joined follow Muskegon graduate JaCorey Sullivan. Since then, he's earned all-conference honors multiple times as a receiver and return man. He even helped the Chippewas make a MAC championship game appearance at Ford Field in 2019.

He ended his collegiate career by pulling in four receptions for CMU as they defeated Washington State in the Sun Bowl.

