Muskegon's Kalil Pimpleton signs with Giants practice squad

The Muskegon native had been a part of the Lions organization since April.

NEW YORK — After being cut from the Detroit Lions on Monday, Muskegon native Kalil Pimpleton has found a new home.

NFL Network has reported Kalil Pimpleton has signed to play on the New York Giants practice squad.

No more balls in the air for Kalil Pimpleton -- the former #Lions receiver and "Hard Knocks" star is signing with the #Giants practice squad, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 1, 2022

16 spots are available on each team's practice squad. Pimpleton snagged the last spot on the Giants practice squad.

The former Central Michigan football star spent the offseason with the Detroit Lions. He signed with Detroit as an undrafted free agent back in April.

Pimpleton played in each of the Lions' three preseason games. The wide receiver hauled in nine passes for 69 in those three games.

Pimpleton quickly became a fan favorite on the Lions preseason roster after being showcased on HBO's Hard Knocks. Pimpleton showed off his juggling skills in front of his Lions teammates as his rookie punishment. In the latest episode of the show, the Lions brought in someone to teach Pimpleton to juggle large knives. However, Pimpleton decided to stick with the tennis balls.

